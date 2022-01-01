RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat des lÃ©gislatives Ã Roquefort-les-Pins
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Camille Saint Saëns-c.e.s. Nord- Chaumont 1971 - 1975
-
Lycée E Bouchardon- Chaumont
BaccalaurÃ©at B1976 - 1978
-
Lycée Libergier- Reims
SecrÃ©tariat Trilingue1978 - 1980
Parcours entreprise
-
Callisto - SecrÃ©taire de direction (Administratif)- La garenne colombes 1980 - 1984
-
PRESTOR - Responsable administratif (Administratif)- Paris 1984 - 1987
-
PARTNER CONSULTANTS - Responsable administratif (Autre)- Nanterre 1987 - 1993
-
ECOLE PRIMAIRE DU PLAN - BibliothÃ©caire (Administratif)- Roquefort les pins 1996 - 2003
-
Caisses d'Epargne (Bpce - Banque Populaire Caisses D'épargne) - RÃ©dacteur CrÃ©dits (Administratif)- NICE 2005 - 2007
-
BPCA - RÃ©dacteur CrÃ©dits Professionnels (Administratif)- Nice 2007 - 2015
-
BPCA - ContrÃ´leur interne (Administratif)- Nice 2015 - 2017
-
Banque Populaire Méditerranée Bpmed - ContrÃ´leur interne (Administratif)- Nice 2017 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Agnes DELENNE (CHARNOT)
-
Vit Ã :
ROQUEFORT LES PINS, France
-
NÃ©e le :
18 janv. 1961 (61 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Demeurant en PACA.
Profession :
Cadre bancaire
Situation familiale :
divorcÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - Maurice - Italie - Japon - - Royaume-Uni - SuÃ¨de - Tunisie - ViÃªt Nam
-
