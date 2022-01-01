Agnès LE BIAN (DUPRAT) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
MATERNELLE DU CENTRE- Saint medard en jalles 1974 - 1977
Ecole Michel De Montaigne (Saint Medard En Jalles)- Saint medard en jalles 1977 - 1982
Collège François Mauriac- Saint medard en jalles 1982 - 1987
Lycée Professionnel Industriel Hôtelier Et Tertiaire- Arcachon 1987 - 1989
LYCEE HOTELIER LES ROCAILLES- Biarritz 1989 - 1991
Parcours entreprise
HOTEL INTERCONTINENTAL LUXEMBOURG - Chef de rang (Autre)- Luxembourg 1990 - 1994
Forum Intercontinental - Maitre d'hôtel (Autre)- Londres 1994 - 1995
Hotel Regina Et Du Golf - Maitre d'hôtel (Autre)- Biarritz 1996 - 2000
ALTER ECO- Bayonne 2004 - 2005
Catalyse Formation - Formatrice (Autre)- Semeac 2006 - 2008
Progressforma - Consultante (Autre)- Billere 2008 - 2013
Hcr.formation - Gérante (Direction générale)- Bazet 2013 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Agnès LE BIAN (DUPRAT)
Vit à :
OURSBELILLE, France
Née le :
31 oct. 1971 (50 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Consultante CHR
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
