ECOLE VISITATION SAINT PIERRE- Troyes 1968 - 1975
Lycée Saint-françois De Sales- Troyes
BEPC1975 - 1978
LES TAUXELLES- Troyes
BEP Secrétariat1978 - 1980
Matlock College Of Higher Education- Matlock
Cours d'anglais1980 - 1981
The Benedict School Of Languages- Darmstadt
Wirtschaftskorrespondentin deutsch/französisch1983 - 1984
Akademie Für Bildende Kunst- Lahr
Beaux-arts1997 - 2001
Naturschule Freiburg- Freiburg
Naturpädagogik2008 - 2009
Armin Schäfer - Chef de service (Administratif)- Lahr
Praxis für Physiotherapie und Prophylaxe1991 - maintenant
Prénom Nom :Agnès SCHAEFER (CUOMO)
Vit à :
LAHR/SCHWARZWALD, Allemagne
Née le :
30 nov. 1961 (60 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
