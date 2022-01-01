Agnès SCHAEFER (CUOMO) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Armin Schäfer  - Chef de service (Administratif)

     -  Lahr

    Praxis für Physiotherapie und Prophylaxe

    1991 - maintenant

A propos

Général

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

  • Aucune information disponible

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Fan de

    Voitures

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :