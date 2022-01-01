Alain BOUDEAU est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Poincarré- Deuil la barre 1954 - 1962
-
Lycée Professionnel Claude Garamond- Colombes
2 annÃ©es typo pus 2 annÃ©es claviste monotypiste obtention du CAP en juin 19661962 - 1966
Parcours entreprise
-
LANG GRANDEMANGE - Claviste monotypiste (Production)- Villeneuve la garenne 1966 - 1966
-
Imprimerie Lang Grandemange - Claviste monotypiste (Production)- Villeneuve la garenne
cherche des anciens et anciennes du service mono (madame Boucher)1966 - 1966
-
Lambda - GÃ©rant- Paris 1985 - 1989
Parcours militaire
-
2eme Regiment De Dragons- Haguenau 1968 - 1969
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Alain BOUDEAU
-
Vit Ã :
MAZAN, France
-
NÃ© en :
1948 (74 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Vis dans le sud
Profession :
RetraitÃ©
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
AlgÃ©rie - Arabie Saoudite - Birmanie - Cambodge - Chine - Cuba - Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - IndonÃ©sie - Italie - Maroc - Nouvelle-ZÃ©lande - Philippines - RÃ©publique Dominicaine - Sri Lanka - Oman - Taïwan - Tunisie
-
Alain BOUDEAU a ajoutÃ© Imprimerie Lang Grandemange Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Alain BOUDEAU a ajoutÃ© Lang Grandemange Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Alain BOUDEAU a reconnu Annie CHARPENTIER sur la photo 5ème A3
-
Alain BOUDEAU a ajoutÃ© 38 photos Ã son album Arizona mars 2012
-
Alain BOUDEAU a ajoutÃ© 11 photos Ã son album Arizona mars 2012