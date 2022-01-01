Alain LEBLANC est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE SAINTE THERESE- Metz 1967 - 1971
-
Collège Barbot- Metz 1971 - 1973
-
MONGE- Charleville 1973 - 1979
-
Lycée Monge- Charleville mezieres 1974 - 1979
-
Lycée Roosevelt- Reims 1979 - 1980
-
Lycée Saint-louis- Paris 1980 - 1982
-
Ecole Normale Superieure- Cachan 1983 - 1987
-
Lycée Saint-just - Enseignant (PrÃ©pa HEC)- Lyon 1989 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Alain LEBLANC
-
Vit Ã :
LYON, France
-
NÃ© en :
1961 (61 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Enseignant
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
Allemagne - Belgique - Canada - Croatie - Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - France - GrÃ¨ce - IndonÃ©sie - Italie - Maroc - Pays-Bas - Royaume-Uni - SlovÃ©nie - Suisse - ThaÃ¯lande - Turquie
Australie - Namibie - Nouvelle-ZÃ©lande
-
Alain LEBLANC a reconnu Alain LEBLANC sur la photo Terminale C
-
Alain LEBLANC a reconnu Alain LEBLANC sur la photo 1 ere S
-
-
-
-
Alain LEBLANC a reconnu Alain LEBLANC sur la photo Math Spé M'1