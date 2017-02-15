Alain VICTOR est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Champbenoist- Provins 1967 - 1970
Parcours militaire
-
Centre D'instruction De La Bspp- Villeneuve saint georges 1971 - 1971
-
Sapeurs Pompiers De Paris Centre De Secours Antony (92)- Antony 1973 - 1976
-
Brigade Territoriale- Roye
gendarmerie -Officier de Police Judiciaire1976 - 1986
-
Gendarmerie- Guiscard
Commandant de Brigade1986 - 1999
-
Gendarmerie -brigade Territoriale-- Noyon 1999 - 2000
Parcours entreprise
-
Centre National Formation Gendarmerie (Cnfpj - Cnfsr)- Fontainebleau
Stage1975 - 1976
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Alain VICTOR
-
Vit Ã :
GUISCARD, France
-
NÃ© le :
23 mars 1953 (69 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Aimerais avoir des nouvelles de mes anciens amis
Profession :
Commandant de Gendarmerie
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
