Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PRIMAIRE CURIE- Chateaudun 1980 - 1985
-
Collège Anatole France- Chateaudun 1986 - 1988
-
Lycée Professionnel Jean-félix Paulsen- Chateaudun
SECTION ETC1989 - 1992
Parcours entreprise
-
College Victor Hugo- Lavelanet 2001 - 2003
-
Collège Rambaud- Pamiers 2003 - 2004
-
Lep Jacquard- Lavelanet 2004 - 2005
-
EREA MURET- Muret 2005 - maintenant
-
Lycee Pro Reffye - Responsable cuisine (Autre)- Tarbes 2014 - maintenant
-
Lycée Pierre Paul Riquet - Responsable du service restauration (Technique)- Saint orens 2018 - maintenant
Parcours club
-
ROLLER HOCKEY- Pamiers 2005 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Alexandra ARCA (GERBRON)
-
Vit à :
MURET, France
-
Née le :
22 juil. 1974 (47 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
COUCOU
JE SERAI HEUREUSE DE SAVOIR CE QUE VOUS ETES DEVENU
ECRIVEZ MOI A TRES BIENTOT
Profession :
FONCTIONNAIRE
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
4
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Alexandra ARCA (GERBRON) a ajouté Lycée Pierre Paul Riquet à son parcours professionnel
-
Alexandra ARCA (GERBRON) a ajouté Lycee Pro Reffye à son parcours professionnel