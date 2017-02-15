Alexandra LACHAIZE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
école Louis Gallouëdec- Saint jean de braye 1979 - 1983
-
Ecole Irène Et Frédéric Joliot Curie Cité Bel Air (Boulazac)- Boulazac
CP 1983 1984 CE1 1984 1985 CE2 1985 19861983 - 1986
-
Ecole Mounet Sully (Saint Astier)- Saint astier
CM1 1986 1987 CM2 1987 1988 MADAME ROUSSET MADAME LARTIGUE1986 - 1988
-
Collège Arthur Rimbaud- Saint astier
6EME E 1988 1989 5EME E 1989 1990 4EME A REDOUBLANTE 1990 1992 3EME BLEU 1992 19931988 - 1993
-
Lycée Jay De Beaufort- Perigueux
BAC ES OBTENU EN 1996 TERMINALE ESA 1995 1996 PREMIERE ESA 1994 1995 SECONDE C 1993 19941993 - 1996
-
Faculté Des Lettres Et Sciences Humaines- Limoges
DEUG 1 GEO 1996 1997 DEUG 2 1997 1998 LICENCE GEO MENTION HISTOIRE 1998 1999 MAITRISE GEO 1999 2000 DEUX ANS CAPES 2000 20021996 - 2002
Parcours club
-
Club Nautique De Saint-astier- Saint astier 1988 - 2005
Parcours entreprise
-
Chu Limoges 87000 - ADJOINT ADMINSTRATIF POOL (Administratif)- Limoges 2003 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Alexandra LACHAIZE
-
Vit Ã :
SAINT ASTIER, France
-
NÃ©e en :
1977 (45 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
SecrÃ©taire MÃ©dicale
Situation familiale :
cÃ©libataire
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Alexandra LACHAIZE a reconnu StÃ©phanie RENARD (COUTURIER) sur la photo école maternelle
-
Alexandra LACHAIZE a reconnu StÃ©phanie RENARD (COUTURIER) sur la photo 3ème année de maternelle
-
Alexandra LACHAIZE a reconnu MichaÃ«l MONMARSON sur la photo CM2
-
Alexandra LACHAIZE a reconnu Chrystel GAITAUD sur la photo CM1
-
Alexandra LACHAIZE a reconnu Harold HERVOIR sur la photo CM1
-
Alexandra LACHAIZE a reconnu Arnaud BLEYNIE sur la photo CM1
-
Alexandra LACHAIZE a reconnu Patrice COCAULT sur la photo CM1
-
Alexandra LACHAIZE a reconnu Benoit GALLINEAU sur la photo CM1
-
Alexandra LACHAIZE a reconnu Nicolas FELIS sur la photo CM1
-
Alexandra LACHAIZE a reconnu Alexandra LACHAIZE sur la photo CM1
-
Alexandra LACHAIZE a reconnu Benjamin BLONDY sur la photo classe de terminale ES A ou B
-
Alexandra LACHAIZE a reconnu Joseph LIAUD sur la photo classe de terminale ES A ou B
-
Alexandra LACHAIZE a reconnu BenoÃ®t FAURE sur la photo classe de terminale ES A ou B
-
Alexandra LACHAIZE a reconnu Alexandra LACHAIZE sur la photo classe de terminale ES A ou B