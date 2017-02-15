Alexandra LACHAIZE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

Parcours entreprise

  • Chu Limoges 87000  - ADJOINT ADMINSTRATIF POOL (Administratif)

     -  Limoges 2003 - maintenant

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Alexandra LACHAIZE

  • Vit Ã  :

    SAINT ASTIER, France

  • NÃ©e en :

    1977 (45 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    SecrÃ©taire MÃ©dicale

  • Situation familiale :

    cÃ©libataire

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    Fan de

    Voitures

    Voyages