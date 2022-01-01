RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Souffelweyersheim dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE JACQUELINE- Strasbourg 1976 - 1982
-
Collège François Truffaut- Strasbourg 1982 - 1988
-
Lycée Couffignal- Strasbourg 1988 - 1992
-
LYCEE LOUIS COUFFIGNAL- Strasbourg 1992 - 1994
Parcours club
-
ASPTT STRASBOURG- Strasbourg 1979 - 1994
-
CS REICHSTETT- Reichstett 1994 - 1995
-
CS MUNDOLSHEIM- Mundolsheim 1995 - 1996
-
HBCW- Weyersheim 1996 - 2000
-
HANDBALL CLUB ERSTEIN- Erstein 2000 - 2006
Parcours militaire
-
43 Rt- Montigny lès metz 1994 - 1995
Parcours entreprise
-
Logistique (Atac) - Préparateur de commande (Autre)- STRASBOURG 1995 - 2001
-
SERMES - Magasinier pricipal (Autre)- Strasbourg 2001 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Alexandre ALBERT
-
Vit à :
SOUFFELWEYERSHEIM, France
-
Né le :
24 juil. 1970 (51 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Responsable d'expédition sermes cables
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2