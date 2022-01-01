Christophe BOULANGER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Je suis a la recherche d'ancien ;

  • Profession :

    Ministere de l'interieure

  • Situation familiale :

    cÃ©libataire

  • Enfants :

    1

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages