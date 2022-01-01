RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Sainte-Foy-lès-Lyon dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE DES ARTAILLAUDS- Briancon 1983 - 1985
-
Ecole De La Mi-chaussée- Briancon 1985 - 1986
-
ECOLE PAINLEVE- Grenoble 1987 - 1990
-
Collège Notre-dame De Sion- Grenoble 1991 - 1992
-
Collège Jean Charcot- Lyon 1992 - 1996
-
Lycée Saint-just- Lyon 1995 - 1996
-
Lycée L'oiselet- Bourgoin jallieu 1997 - 1998
-
Université Claude Bernard : Lyon I- Lyon 1998 - 2003
Parcours club
-
Judo Club Du Dauphiné, Henri Corbel- Grenoble 1987 - 1992
-
JUDO CLUB RODHIA VAISE- Lyon 1993 - 1996
-
CSBJ- Bourgoin jallieu 1995 - 2001
-
LYON OLYMPIQUE UNIVERSITAIRE- Lyon 2001 - 2003
-
Snsm Lyon- Lyon 2002 - maintenant
-
LYON VILLEURBANNE XIII- Villeurbanne 2003 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
-
EXTERNAT SAINTE MARIE - Professeur (Autre)- Lyon 2003 - 2004
-
CENTRE SCOLAIRE AUX LAZARISTES - Professeur (Autre)- Lyon 2004 - maintenant
-
CENTRE SCOLAIRE LA FAVORITE - Professeur (Autre)- Lyon 2006 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Alexandre BIBLOCQUE
-
Vit à :
SAINTE FOY LES LYON, France
-
Né le :
5 avril 1980 (41 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Après tout ce temps, .... que devenez vous ?
Profession :
Professeur d'EPS
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Espagne - France - - Irlande - Italie - Liban - Luxembourg - Madagascar - Suisse
Afrique du Sud - Australie - Islande - Kenya - Nouvelle-Zélande - Russie - Tanzanie