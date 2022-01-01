Alexandre DE PELLEGRIN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE DES BUTTES BLANCHES- Herblay 1979 - 1984
Lycée Notre-dame- Sannois 1992 - 1994
IUT GEII CERGY- Cergy 1994 - 1996
ITIN- Cergy 1999 - 2001
Parcours entreprise
SOFIM - Technicien informatique (Technique)- Franconville 1996 - 2001
Arcelormittal - Chef de projet informatique (Informatique)- SAINT DENIS 2001 - 2005
CIVITAS - Architecte/Développeur (Autre)- Cergy 2005 - 2008
ESSEC BUSINESS SCHOOL PARIS - Responsable de développement web (Informatique)- Cergy 2008 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Alexandre DE PELLEGRIN
Vit à :
HERBLAY, France
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Contributeur d'un projet open source s'appelant Violet)
Profession :
Directeur des Systèmes d'Information
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3