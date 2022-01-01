Alexandre DE PELLEGRIN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • SOFIM  - Technicien informatique (Technique)

     -  Franconville 1996 - 2001

  • Arcelormittal  - Chef de projet informatique (Informatique)

     -  SAINT DENIS 2001 - 2005

  • CIVITAS  - Architecte/Développeur (Autre)

     -  Cergy 2005 - 2008

  • ESSEC BUSINESS SCHOOL PARIS  - Responsable de développement web (Informatique)

     -  Cergy 2008 - maintenant

A propos

Général

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Contributeur d'un projet open source s'appelant Violet)

  • Profession :

    Directeur des Systèmes d'Information

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    3

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Instruments de musique

    Goûts musicaux

    Lectures

    Fan de

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages