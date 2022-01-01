Résultats examens 2023

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le résultat du bac à LyonLe résultat du brevet à Lyon Le résultat du BTS à Lyon

Alexandre DROIT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Sbcrp  - Infographiste (Communication)

     -  Lyon 1988 - 1999

  • SCRIBE  - Infographiste (Communication)

     -  Lyon 2000 - 2001

  • Studio Dalton  - Infographiste (Communication)

     -  Lyon 2001 - 2005

  • Descours & Cabaud  - Infographiste (Communication)

     -  Lyon 2006 - 2013

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Alexandre DROIT

  • Vit à :

    LYON, France

  • Né le :

    11 janv. 1973 (50 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Infographiste et Auteur de jeux de société

  • Situation familiale :

    en union libre

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :
    Je rêve d'y aller :

    • Alexandre DROIT

      2014 - BIDUL'Z (nom actuel) - Jeu édité pa Gigamic
      2013 - VISUAL PANIC - Jeu édité par Cocktail games
      2011 - FOUTRAK Carrément zinzin ! - Jeu... Lire la suite

    • Alexandre DROIT

      Je suis infographiste et auteur de jeux de société

       2014 - BIDUL'Z (nom actuel) - Éditeur : Gigamic
       2013 - VISUAL PANIC - Éditeur : Cocktail... Lire la suite