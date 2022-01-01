RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le résultat du bac à LyonLe résultat du brevet à Lyon Le résultat du BTS à Lyon
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Collège Notre-dame De Bellecombe- Lyon 1984 - 1987
Lycée Professionnel Saint-joseph- Lyon 1988 - 1990
ECOLE EMILE COHL- Lyon 1991 - 1992
Ecole Presqu'île- Lyon 1993 - 1995
Parcours entreprise
Sbcrp - Infographiste (Communication)- Lyon 1988 - 1999
SCRIBE - Infographiste (Communication)- Lyon 2000 - 2001
Studio Dalton - Infographiste (Communication)- Lyon 2001 - 2005
Descours & Cabaud - Infographiste (Communication)- Lyon 2006 - 2013
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Alexandre DROIT
Vit à :
LYON, France
Né le :
11 janv. 1973 (50 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Infographiste et Auteur de jeux de société
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Alexandre DROIT
2014 - BIDUL'Z (nom actuel) - Jeu édité pa Gigamic
2013 - VISUAL PANIC - Jeu édité par Cocktail games
2011 - FOUTRAK Carrément zinzin ! - Jeu
Alexandre DROIT
Je suis infographiste et auteur de jeux de société
2014 - BIDUL'Z (nom actuel) - Éditeur : Gigamic
2013 - VISUAL PANIC - Éditeur : Cocktail