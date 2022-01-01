Alexandre LEPETIT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Léon Gambetta (Rethel)- Rethel 1983 - 1990
-
Collège Robert De Sorbon- Rethel 1990 - 1994
-
Lycée François Bazin- Charleville mezieres
Bac GÃ©nie MÃ©canique puis BTS CPI1994 - 2000
-
IFTS- Charleville mezieres 2000 - 2002
-
IFTS- Charleville
Licence Pro CIPM puis DU NTIC2000 - 2002
Parcours entreprise
-
Papeterie Smurfit Soccar - EmployÃ© (Autre)- Sault les rethel 2003 - 2003
-
Apreca - Formateur (Informatique)- Reims 2003 - 2004
-
Lycée Saint Joseph - EmployÃ© de service communication (Communication)- Reims 2004 - 2006
-
ADPS - Formateur (Informatique)- Troyes 2006 - 2006
-
Rg Safety- Reims 2007 - 2010
-
GROUPE MARTIN BELAYSOUD- Bourg en bresse 2010 - 2012
-
Cadev- Charleville mezieres 2012 - 2015
-
Ardennes Développement - Project manager (Marketing)- Sedan 2015 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Alexandre LEPETIT
-
Vit Ã :
CHARLEVILLE-MÃ‰ZIÃˆRES, France
-
NÃ© le :
1 mars 1979 (44 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Project manager
Situation familiale :
cÃ©libataire
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Autriche - Belgique - Espagne - France - Luxembourg - Royaume-Uni - Suisse - TchÃ©quie
-
