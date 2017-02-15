Alexandre PIQUET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE VALLON DE GRANDVAUX- Ecully 1988 - 1993
-
Collège Laurent Mourguet- Ecully 1993 - 1997
-
Lycée Louis Vincent- Metz
BAC S - SVT option Maths1997 - 2000
-
IUT DE METZ- Metz
DUT Informatique - gÃ©nie logiciel2000 - 2002
-
Université De Metz- Metz
MaÃ®trise Scientifique et Technique en Technologie de l'Information et de la Communication2002 - 2004
-
Dess Audit Et Conception Des Systèmes D'information- Nancy 2004 - 2005
Parcours club
-
OUEST ECULLY ARTS MARTIAUX- Ecully
Pratiquant de wu shu shaolin nord1991 - 1997
-
Dragon Région Est- Saint julien les metz
Pratiquant de wu shu shaolin nord puis assistant instructeur1997 - 2001
-
TAEKWONDO METZ BELLECROIX- Metz
Pratiquant2001 - 2002
-
Association Dada- Metz
Pratiquant de capoeira2003 - 2004
-
Suaps (Univ. Metz)- Metz
Pratiquant de tai qi quan2003 - 2004
-
L'épée Reforgée- Metz 2003 - 2005
-
Tun (Théâtre Universitaire De Nancy)- Nancy
ElÃ¨ve de cours d'expression corporelle et thÃ©atrale avec participations Ã deux piÃ¨ces reprÃ©sentÃ©es2005 - 2006
-
Emerald School- Dublin
ElÃ¨ve pour cours d'anglais avancÃ© dans Ã©cole internationale de langue anglaise2006 - 2006
-
Ecole Long Trao- Liverdun
Pratiquant de wu shu shaolin sud et de tai qi quan style chen2006 - 2007
-
Cos Villers Boxe Francaise Et Canne De Combat- Nancy
Pratiquant de canne de combat2006 - 2007
-
TENNIS CLUB- Scy chazelles 2008 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
-
LORWEB - DÃ©veloppeur (Informatique)- Metz
Stage de 3 mois de fin de DUT2002 - 2002
-
DEMATHIEU ET BARD - Informaticien (Informatique)- Montigny lÃ¨s metz
CDD 1 mois2002 - 2002
-
DEMATHIEU ET BARD - Informaticien (Informatique)- Montigny lÃ¨s metz
CDD 1 mois2003 - 2003
-
DEMATHIEU ET BARD - Informaticien (Informatique)- Montigny lÃ¨s metz
Stage de 3 mois de fin de MST Tic2004 - 2004
-
Crp Henri Tudor - DÃ©veloppeur (Informatique)- Luxembourg
Stage de 6 mois de fin de DESS2005 - 2005
-
PREVADIES - DÃ©veloppeur (Informatique)- Laxou
Consultant pour ce client2006 - 2007
-
Altran - Consultant NTIC junior (Informatique)- METZ 2006 - 2009
-
LA FOURMILIERE - Autre (Autre)- Crest
Animateur pendant un stage de thÃ©Ã¢tre itinÃ©rant pour ados2006 - 2006
-
Ariane Ingénierie - DÃ©veloppeur (Informatique)- Saint julien les metz
Emploi actuel : Consultant Junior2006 - 2006
-
Altran - DÃ©veloppeur (Informatique)- STRASBOURG
IntÃ©gration d'ALTRAN EST suite Ã la fusion d'Ariane et du groupe ALTRAN2007 - maintenant
-
Demathieu & Bard - Informaticien (Informatique)- Metz
Mission Altran EST : Coordinateur de refonte intranet2007 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Alexandre PIQUET
-
Vit Ã :
AMANVILLERS, France
-
NÃ© le :
20 juin 1982 (40 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Responsable intranet
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Alexandre PIQUET a reconnu Alexandre PIQUET sur la photo 3eme - 1996/97
-
Alexandre PIQUET a reconnu Anne BRUN sur la photo 6ème
-
Alexandre PIQUET a reconnu Bertrand PLASSON sur la photo 6ème
-
Alexandre PIQUET a reconnu Alexandre PIQUET sur la photo 6ème
-
Alexandre PIQUET a reconnu Alexandre PIQUET sur la photo TS2
-
Alexandre PIQUET a ajoutÃ© Altran Est Ã son parcours professionnel