Parcours

  • LORWEB  - DÃ©veloppeur (Informatique)

     -  Metz

    Stage de 3 mois de fin de DUT

    2002 - 2002

  • DEMATHIEU ET BARD  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Montigny lÃ¨s metz

    CDD 1 mois

    2002 - 2002

  • DEMATHIEU ET BARD  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Montigny lÃ¨s metz

    CDD 1 mois

    2003 - 2003

  • DEMATHIEU ET BARD  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Montigny lÃ¨s metz

    Stage de 3 mois de fin de MST Tic

    2004 - 2004

  • Crp Henri Tudor  - DÃ©veloppeur (Informatique)

     -  Luxembourg

    Stage de 6 mois de fin de DESS

    2005 - 2005

  • PREVADIES  - DÃ©veloppeur (Informatique)

     -  Laxou

    Consultant pour ce client

    2006 - 2007

  • Altran  - Consultant NTIC junior (Informatique)

     -  METZ 2006 - 2009

  • LA FOURMILIERE  - Autre (Autre)

     -  Crest

    Animateur pendant un stage de thÃ©Ã¢tre itinÃ©rant pour ados

    2006 - 2006

  • Ariane Ingénierie  - DÃ©veloppeur (Informatique)

     -  Saint julien les metz

    Emploi actuel : Consultant Junior

    2006 - 2006

  • Altran  - DÃ©veloppeur (Informatique)

     -  STRASBOURG

    IntÃ©gration d'ALTRAN EST suite Ã  la fusion d'Ariane et du groupe ALTRAN

    2007 - maintenant

  • Demathieu & Bard  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Metz

    Mission Altran EST : Coordinateur de refonte intranet

    2007 - maintenant

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Alexandre PIQUET

  • Vit Ã  :

    AMANVILLERS, France

  • NÃ© le :

    20 juin 1982 (40 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Responsable intranet

