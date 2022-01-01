Alexandre POURCHON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE JOHN KENNEDY- Lyon 1984 - 1993
-
Collège Pierre Termier- Lyon 1993 - 1997
-
Lycée La Martinière Duchère- Lyon 1997 - 2000
-
Lycée La Martinière Duchère- Lyon 2000 - 2002
-
Université Claude Bernard : Lyon I- Lyon 2002 - 2003
Parcours club
-
ASPTT- Bron 1994 - 1996
-
Mjc Monplaisir- Lyon 1996 - 2000
-
CORPS FGST- Venissieux 2002 - 2008
-
C.i.s.g.o. Volley Ball- Oullins 2008 - 2009
Parcours entreprise
-
HCL LYON - Technicien (Technique)- Pierre benite 2003 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Alexandre POURCHON
-
Vit Ã :
FRANCHEVILLE, France
-
NÃ© en :
1982 (40 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Pour tous ceux qui me reconnaitront et qui veulent reprendre contact pour parler de nos belles années, n'hésitez pas à me contacter.
Ahh nostalgie quand tu nous tiens...
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Canada - Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - GrÃ¨ce - Italie - Pays-Bas - Royaume-Uni - RÃ©publique Dominicaine - Tunisie
-
Alexandre POURCHON a reconnu Alexandre POURCHON sur la photo B2AB
-
Alexandre POURCHON a reconnu Alexandre POURCHON sur la photo B1AB
-
Alexandre POURCHON a reconnu Alexandre POURCHON sur la photo TSTL2
-
Alexandre POURCHON a reconnu Alexandre POURCHON sur la photo 1ère STL2
-
Alexandre POURCHON a reconnu Alexandre POURCHON sur la photo 2nd 12
-
Alexandre POURCHON a reconnu Alexandre POURCHON sur la photo 3ème 5
-
Alexandre POURCHON a reconnu Alexandre POURCHON sur la photo 4ème 4
-
Alexandre POURCHON a reconnu Alexandre POURCHON sur la photo 5ème 2
-
Alexandre POURCHON a reconnu Alexandre POURCHON sur la photo 6ème 5
-
Alexandre POURCHON a reconnu Alexandre POURCHON sur la photo CM2
-
Alexandre POURCHON a reconnu Alexandre POURCHON sur la photo CM1
-
Alexandre POURCHON a reconnu Alexandre POURCHON sur la photo CE2
-
Alexandre POURCHON a reconnu Alexandre POURCHON sur la photo CE1
-
Alexandre POURCHON a reconnu Alexandre POURCHON sur la photo CEP
-
Alexandre POURCHON a reconnu Alexandre POURCHON sur la photo CEP