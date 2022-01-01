Alexandre POURCHON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

Parcours entreprise

  • HCL LYON  - Technicien (Technique)

     -  Pierre benite 2003 - maintenant

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Alexandre POURCHON

  • Vit Ã  :

    FRANCHEVILLE, France

  • NÃ© en :

    1982 (40 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Pour tous ceux qui me reconnaitront et qui veulent reprendre contact pour parler de nos belles années, n'hésitez pas à me contacter.
    Ahh nostalgie quand tu nous tiens...

  • Situation familiale :

    en union libre

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    Voitures

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :
    Je rÃªve d'y aller :