Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Maternelle - Pasteur- Le grand quevilly 1985 - 1988
-
ECOLE JEAN CAVAILLES- Le grand quevilly 1988 - 1992
-
Jean Jaurès- Le grand quevilly 1992 - 1993
-
Collège Edouard Branly- Le grand quevilly 1993 - 1998
-
Les Bruyeres- Sotteville 1998 - 2001
Parcours club
-
Stade Grand Quevillt (Sgq)- Le grand quevilly 1987 - 1992
-
FC ROUEN- Rouen 1992 - 1997
-
Scpc (Sporting Club Petit Couronnais)- Petit couronne 1997 - 2002
-
AAC- Petit couronne 2001 - 2002
-
USQ- Le petit quevilly 2002 - 2004
-
Stade Grand Quevillt (Sgq)- Le grand quevilly 2004 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
-
Transport Malherbe - Technicien (Technique)- Rots 2005 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Allan MODESTE
-
Vit à :
PETIT COURONNE, France
-
Né le :
4 avril 1982 (40 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Technicien transport
Situation familiale :
marié(e)