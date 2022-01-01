Amandine CARTON (DOUYÈRE) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE DU TORPILLEUR- Dunkerque 1989 - 1997
-
Jean Zay Petite Synthe- Dunkerque 1997 - 2003
-
Lycée Professionnel Ile Jeanty- Dunkerque 2003 - 2004
-
Lycée Vauban- Dunkerque 2005 - 2006
Parcours entreprise
-
Chocolaterie Moulin D'or (Cemoi)- Bourbourg 2006 - 2008
-
LESIEUR- Coudekerque branche 2009 - 2013
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Amandine CARTON (DOUYÈRE)
-
Vit à :
RUMINGHEM, France
-
Née le :
5 févr. 1986 (36 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Amandine CARTON (DOUYÈRE) a ajouté LESIEUR à son parcours professionnel
-
Amandine CARTON (DOUYÈRE) a ajouté Chocolaterie Moulin D'or (Cemoi) à son parcours professionnel
-
Amandine CARTON (DOUYÈRE) a ajouté Lycée Vauban à son parcours scolaire
-
Amandine CARTON (DOUYÈRE) a ajouté Lycée Professionnel Ile Jeanty à son parcours scolaire
-
Amandine CARTON (DOUYÈRE) a ajouté Jean Zay Petite Synthe à son parcours scolaire
-
Amandine CARTON (DOUYÈRE) a ajouté ECOLE DU TORPILLEUR à son parcours scolaire