RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat des lÃ©gislatives Ã Grenoble ainsi que le rÃ©sulat des lÃ©gislatives dans l'IsÃ¨re les dimanches 12 et 19 juin Ã partir de 20 heures.
Amandine CONTOZ est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MALHIVERT- Claix 1980 - 1983
-
ECOLE LA CASCADE- Crolles 1983 - 1986
-
ECOLE PRIMAIRE DE CROLLES- Crolles 1983 - 1986
-
Collège Simone De Beauvoir- Crolles 1986 - 1990
-
Lycée André Argouges- Grenoble 1990 - 1993
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Amandine CONTOZ
-
Vit Ã :
GRENOBLE, France
-
NÃ©e le :
1 mars 1975 (47 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Atsem
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Amandine CONTOZ a reconnu Amandine CONTOZ sur la photo 4ème A
-
Amandine CONTOZ a reconnu Nathalie GIACOMEL (REVIL) sur la photo Ma classe
-
Amandine CONTOZ a reconnu Francois HIRSCH sur la photo Ma classe
-
Amandine CONTOZ a reconnu Amandine CONTOZ sur la photo Ma classe
-
Amandine CONTOZ a reconnu Francois HIRSCH sur la photo Ma classe
-
Amandine CONTOZ a reconnu Amandine CONTOZ sur la photo Ma classe