Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Saint Joseph (Cournon)- Cournon 1988 - 1996
Collège Sainte-anne- La gacilly 1996 - 2000
Lycée Saint-sauveur- Redon
BAC S Spé SVT2000 - 2003
Université Haute Bretagne : Rennes 2- Rennes
1ere annee DEUG LEA2003 - 2004
Lycée Carcouet- Nantes
BTS Commerce International2004 - 2006
Gestion, Logistique Et Transport- Bordeaux
Licence pro Management Logistique et Transport2006 - 2007
IUT BORDEAUX MONTESQUIEU- Gradignan 2006 - 2007
Parcours club
Usg Football- La gacilly 2001 - 2006
Courir à Ploemeur- Ploemeur 2007 - maintenant
Lorient Sport- Lorient 2007 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
ERTF COMPETITION - Commerciale (Commercial)- Lorient
Assistante commerciale trilingue2007 - 2008
Banque Populaire Atlantique- Plouay 2008 - 2008
ERTF- Lorient 2008 - 2008
SYDEL- Lorient 2008 - 2008
ERTF- Lorient 2008 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Amelie PAVIOT
Vit à :
LORIENT, France
Née le :
15 mai 1985 (38 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Espagne - France - Portugal - Royaume-Uni