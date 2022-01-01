André MERTZ est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Lycée Schuré- Barr 1967 - 1969
-
-
LYCEE LOUIS COUFFIGNAL- Strasbourg 1969 - 1970
-
Parcours entreprise
-
EAG ANGERS - ESOA SECTION LORIOZ- Angers 1970 - 1971
-
7 Rg - CT1 MANUTENTION SUR LE PLATEAU DE LAUDUN- Avignon 1971 - 1972
-
11 Rg Rastatt- Rastatt 1972 - 1978
-
6 Rg - 51 CTRG- Angers 1978 - 1983
-
23 Rg La Valbonne- La valbonne 1983 - 1984
-
4 Rg Du Genie - 1 CIE- La valbonne 1984 - 1992
-
10 Rg - 6 CCM ET SA- Speyer 1992 - 1997
-
EM BRIGEN- Strasbourg 1997 - 2004
-
1 Rg Ilkirch- Illkirch graffenstaden 2004 - 2009
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :André MERTZ
-
Vit à :
France
-
Né le :
10 juil. 1953 (68 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Mes goûts et passions
