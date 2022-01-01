RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Champillon dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE DU CENTRE- Cormontreuil 1988 - 1993
-
Collège Paul Fort- Reims 1993 - 1997
-
Lycée Marc Chagall- Reims 1997 - 2001
-
Institut Promotion Commercial école De La Cci Ipc Ifv- Reims 2004 - 2004
Parcours entreprise
-
Cnc Emballage Et Service- Reims 2001 - 2002
-
Portable Roadway Systems- Paris 2003 - 2003
-
Hypermarché Cora Cormontreuil 51- Cormontreuil 2004 - 2005
-
SERNAM- Reims 2005 - 2006
-
Cora- Cayenne 2007 - 2007
-
Centre Leclerc Dizy- Dizy 2007 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Angelo LAPLACE
-
Vit à :
CHAMPILLON, France
-
Né en :
1982 (40 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chef de rayon