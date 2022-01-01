RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Verlinghem
Anne Sophie BLANCKAERT (VANNESTE) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Lycée Jehanne D'arc- Tourcoing 1971 - 1978
-
Collège Charles Péguy- Tourcoing 1979 - 1982
-
EIC- Tourcoing 1982 - 1987
-
Lycée Privé Jehanne D'arc- Tourcoing 1987 - 1991
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Anne Sophie BLANCKAERT (VANNESTE)
-
Vit à :
VERLINGHEM, France
-
Née en :
1969 (53 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Anne Sophie BLANCKAERT (VANNESTE) a reconnu Anne Sophie BLANCKAERT (VANNESTE) sur la photo 1ere G
-
Anne Sophie BLANCKAERT (VANNESTE) a ajouté Lycée Privé Jehanne D'arc à son parcours scolaire
-
Anne Sophie BLANCKAERT (VANNESTE) a ajouté EIC à son parcours scolaire
-
Anne Sophie BLANCKAERT (VANNESTE) a ajouté Collège Charles Péguy à son parcours scolaire
-
Anne Sophie BLANCKAERT (VANNESTE) a ajouté Lycée Jehanne D'arc à son parcours scolaire