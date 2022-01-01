Election lÃ©gislatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat des lÃ©gislatives Ã  Ayherre

Katherine VERWAERDE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

Parcours club

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Katherine VERWAERDE

  • Vit Ã  :

    MÃ‰ZEL, France

  • NÃ©e le :

    15 mars 1971 (51 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    C'est vraiment sympa de pouvoir retrouver d'anciens camarades de classe...!

  • Profession :

    Formatrice

  • Situation familiale :

    cÃ©libataire

  • Enfants :

    3

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :
    Je rÃªve d'y aller :