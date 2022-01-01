RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat des lÃ©gislatives Ã Ayherre
Katherine VERWAERDE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
LAMARTINE- Tourcoing 1977 - 1982
-
Collège Cardinal Liénart- Tourcoing 1982 - 1986
-
Lycée Privé Jehanne D'arc- Tourcoing 1986 - 1992
Parcours entreprise
-
Movitex - Gestionnaire (Commercial)- Wasquehal 1992 - 2002
-
Hyper U (Système U) - Chef de dÃ©partement (Commercial)- MANOSQUE 2002 - maintenant
-
Ogec College Et Lycee Prives Saint-joseph - Formatrice (Communication)- Gap 2011 - maintenant
Parcours club
-
Triathlon-manosque- Manosque 2009 - 2011
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Katherine VERWAERDE
-
Vit Ã :
MÃ‰ZEL, France
-
NÃ©e le :
15 mars 1971 (51 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
C'est vraiment sympa de pouvoir retrouver d'anciens camarades de classe...!
Profession :
Formatrice
Situation familiale :
cÃ©libataire
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Ã‰gypte - IndonÃ©sie - Maroc - Royaume-Uni - Turquie
-
Katherine VERWAERDE a reconnu Katherine VERWAERDE sur la photo ski de fond
-
Katherine VERWAERDE a reconnu Katherine VERWAERDE sur la photo 3°
-
Katherine VERWAERDE a reconnu Katherine VERWAERDE sur la photo Jehanne d'Arc
-
Katherine VERWAERDE a ajoutÃ© Ogec College Et Lycee Prives Saint-joseph Ã son parcours professionnel