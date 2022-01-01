Danielle SCRITE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Danielle SCRITE

  • Vit à :

    TOURCOING, France

  • Née le :

    4 mai 1970 (52 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Bjr j etait a jehanne d arc de 84 a 89 en confection

  • Profession :

    Piqueuse surjeteuse

  • Situation familiale :

    divorcé(e)

  • Enfants :

    1

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    • Autres

    Fan de

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages