Danielle SCRITE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Cardinal Liénart- Tourcoing 1983 - 1984
-
Lycée Jehanne D'arc- Tourcoing 1984 - 1989
-
Lycée Privé Jehanne D'arc- Tourcoing
j ai fait 5 ANS EN CONFECTION 3ANS CAP HABILEMENT ET 2 ANS BEP HABILLEMENT1984 - 1989
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Danielle SCRITE
-
Vit à :
TOURCOING, France
-
Née le :
4 mai 1970 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bjr j etait a jehanne d arc de 84 a 89 en confection
Profession :
Piqueuse surjeteuse
Situation familiale :
divorcé(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Danielle SCRITE a ajouté Collège Cardinal Liénart à son parcours scolaire
-
Danielle SCRITE a ajouté Lycée Privé Jehanne D'arc à son parcours scolaire
-
Danielle SCRITE a ajouté Lycée Jehanne D'arc à son parcours scolaire