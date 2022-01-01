Annick MARTINEZ (LA TORRE) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • TAT INDUSTRIES AOMI  - Comptable (Comptabilité)

     -  Garons 1996 - 2005

  • Yes

     -  Le grau du roi 2006 - 2008

  • Carimo  - Cadre comptable (Comptabilité)

     -  Marigot 2008 - maintenant

A propos

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Comptable

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

