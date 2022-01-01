Annick MARTINEZ (LA TORRE) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Jeanne D'arc- Bellegarde 1974 - 1982
-
Collège Emmanuel D'alzon- Nimes 1982 - 1986
-
Lycée Emmanuel D'alzon- Nimes 1986 - 1989
-
Lycée St Vincent De Paul- Nimes 1990 - 1994
Parcours entreprise
-
TAT INDUSTRIES AOMI - Comptable (Comptabilité)- Garons 1996 - 2005
-
Yes- Le grau du roi 2006 - 2008
-
Carimo - Cadre comptable (Comptabilité)- Marigot 2008 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Annick MARTINEZ (LA TORRE)
-
Vit à :
MARIGOT, Saint Martin
-
Née le :
21 juin 1971 (51 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Comptable
Situation familiale :
marié(e)