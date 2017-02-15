Anthony GALLET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Lucienne Julien (Beuzeville La Grenier)- Beuzeville la grenier 1989 - 1994
-
Collège Sainte-geneviève- Bolbec 1994 - 1998
-
Lycée Pierre De Coubertin- Bolbec
2nde TSA - Productique1998 - 1999
-
Lycée Guillaume Le Conquérant- Lillebonne
2nde STT 1Ã¨re STT Gestion1999 - 2001
-
Lycée Porte Océane- Le havre
Tale STT informatique de gestion2001 - 2002
-
Lycée Gustave Flaubert- Rouen
BTS informatique de gestion (dÃ©veloppeur d'applications)2002 - 2004
Parcours militaire
Parcours entreprise
-
Serians It Koncia Minolta - Technicien de support en solutions de gestion (Technique)- Amiens 2016 - 2018
-
CGI - Analyste programmeur (Informatique)- Amiens 2018 - 2020
-
CGI - IngÃ©nieur IT (Informatique)- Paris 2020 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Anthony GALLET
-
Vit Ã :
CAUFFRY, France
-
NÃ© le :
24 aoÃ»t 1983 (39 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Informaticien
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Belgique - France - Italie - Royaume-Uni
-
