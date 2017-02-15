Anthony GALLET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours militaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Serians It Koncia Minolta  - Technicien de support en solutions de gestion (Technique)

     -  Amiens 2016 - 2018

  • CGI  - Analyste programmeur (Informatique)

     -  Amiens 2018 - 2020

  • CGI  - IngÃ©nieur IT (Informatique)

     -  Paris 2020 - maintenant

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Anthony GALLET

  • Vit Ã  :

    CAUFFRY, France

  • NÃ© le :

    24 aoÃ»t 1983 (39 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Informaticien

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    • Autres

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :
    Je rÃªve d'y aller :