Antony LUONG
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Lycée Colbert- Paris 1988 - 1991
Iut René Descartes Paris V- Paris 1991 - 1993
Université Denis Diderot : Paris Vii- Paris 1993 - 1995
Université Pierre Et Marie Curie : Paris Vi- Paris 1995 - 1996
Parcours militaire
Ba110 - Commandement- Creil 1996 - 1997
Parcours entreprise
DIAMIS - Ingénieur d'études (Informatique)- Paris
Filiale d'Atos et Euronext : Atoseuronext1997 - 2005
Société Générale - Consultant bancaire SWIFT (Informatique)- FONTENAY SOUS BOIS 2005 - 2005
Banque De France - Consultant bancaire SWIFT (Informatique)- PARIS 2006 - 2008
Informatique (Caisse Des Dépôts Et Consignations) - Consultant bancaire - Chef de projet (Informatique)- ARCUEIL 2008 - 2010
REGIME SOCIAL DES INDEPENDANTS - Chef de projet (Informatique)- Sophia antipolis 2010 - 2014
Groupe Eram - Chef de projet informatique (Informatique)- Saint pierre montlimart 2015 - 2015
Système U - Chef de projet informatique (Informatique)- CARQUEFOU 2016 - 2017
Sgss (Nantes) - MOE Titres (Informatique)- Nantes 2017 - 2021
CATS - Développeur informatique- Nantes 2022 - maintenant
Parcours club
ASSOCIATION PONGISTE IGNISSOISE- Igny 2005 - 2007
Association Sportive De Badminton Cellarien- Le cellier 2010 - 2011
LE CELLIER TENNIS CLUB- Le cellier 2010 - 2011
MOULTIPASS- Le cellier 2011 - maintenant
Saint -mars Le Cellier Tennis De Table- Le cellier 2012 - 2013
Parcours associatif
Sdm Volley- Mauves sur loire 2020 - 2022
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Antony LUONG
Vit à :
LE CELLIER, France
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Après 12 ans d'expérience dans le domaine de l'informatique bancaire (systèmes de règlement, flux interbancaires, messagerie SWIFT (virement, prélèvement, titres), anti-blanchiment), je travaille chez SGSS Nantes puis CATS.
Profession :
Chef de projet informatique
Situation familiale :
séparé(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
