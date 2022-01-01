Antoon HOLLANTS VAN LOOCKE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
LYCEE FRANCAIS AU JAPON- Tokyo 1969 - 1971
-
Lycée Français De Mexico- Mexico 1971 - 1974
-
Collège Stanislas- Paris 1974 - 1978
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Antoon HOLLANTS VAN LOOCKE
-
Vit Ã :
Belgique
-
NÃ© le :
20 dÃ©c. 1957 (65 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Belgique - BrÃ©sil - Cambodge - Chine - Danemark - Ã‰gypte - Ã‰mirats Arabes Unis - Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - France - Guatemala - Inde - IndonÃ©sie - Irlande - Italie - Japon - Kazakhstan - Maroc - Mexique - Pays-Bas - Portugal - PÃ©rou - Royaume-Uni - RÃ©publique du Congo - SÃ©nÃ©gal - Suisse - Oman - ThaÃ¯lande - Turquie - ViÃªt Nam
