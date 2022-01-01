Philippe VOLCY est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Lycée Barthélémy Boganda De Bangui- Bangui 1970 - 1973
-
Lycée Privé Stanislas- Paris 1973 - 1975
-
Collège Stanislas- Paris 1973 - 1975
-
Lycée International Rochambeau- Bethesda 1975 - 1976
-
UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND- College park 1976 - 1981
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Philippe VOLCY
-
Vit Ã :
HOUSTON, Etats-Unis
-
NÃ© le :
8 aoÃ»t 1959 (64 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Courtier Produits Derives (Gaz Naturel)
Situation familiale :
veuf(ve)
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Philippe VOLCY a ajoutÃ© Lycée Privé Stanislas Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Philippe VOLCY a reconnu Jean-Charles MAYER sur la photo Première
-
Philippe VOLCY a ajoutÃ© Lycée Barthélémy Boganda De Bangui Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Philippe VOLCY a reconnu Philippe VOLCY sur la photo Première