Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Sainte Marie (Saint Julien De Concelles)- Saint julien de concelles 1991 - 1993
-
Ecole Saint Joseph (Saint Julien De Concelles)- Saint julien de concelles 1994 - 1995
-
Ecole Notre Dame (La Chapelle Basse Mer)- La chapelle basse mer 1995 - 1997
-
Collège Notre-dame- Le loroux bottereau 1998 - 2000
-
Centre De Formation D'apprentissage- Saint michel mont mercure 2002 - 2004
-
Cifam De La Chambre Des Métiers De Loire-atlantique- Sainte luce sur loire 2004 - 2006
Parcours entreprise
-
Lemarier - Apprenti boulanger (Production)- La chapelle basse mer 2002 - 2004
-
Chagneau - Bp boulanger (Production)- Basse goulaine 2004 - 2008
-
Auchan - Boulanger (Production)- SAINT SEBASTIEN SUR LOIRE 2006 - 2007
-
Le Plaisir Gourmand - Ouvrier boulanger (Production)- Saint herblain 2007 - maintenant
-
LECLERC OCEANE - Boulanger- Reze 2011 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Arnaud BELEFFET
-
Vit à :
MESANGER, France
-
Né le :
4 avril 1986 (36 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Boulanger
Situation familiale :
fiancé(e)