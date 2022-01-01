Arnaud BUREL est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MARCEL LAVEANT- Les ponts de ce 1972 - 1977
-
LES TURBAUDIERES- Cholet 1978 - 1980
-
Collège Notre-dame Du Bretonnais- Cholet 1980 - 1984
-
Lycée Sainte-marie- Cholet 1984 - 1988
-
INSTITUTION LIBRE DE COMBREE- Combree 1988 - 1989
-
Ecole Supérieure Des Sciences Commerciales D'angers- Angers 1989 - 1993
Parcours entreprise
-
PROCTER ET GAMBLE - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Caen 1994 - 1995
-
JAMES WALKER - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Dunkerque 1995 - 1996
-
SICLI - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Lille 1996 - 1998
-
SICLI - Chef de produit (Marketing)- Le blanc mesnil 1998 - 2000
-
France Télécom EGT (France Télécom) - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- ASNIERES SUR SEINE 2000 - 2004
-
TY LUTUN - Dirigeant (Direction générale)- Rennes 2004 - 2006
-
Altares D&b - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Nanterre 2006 - maintenant
-
CISCO SYSTEMS - Channel Account Manager (Commercial)- Issy les moulineaux 2008 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Arnaud BUREL
-
Vit à :
RENNES, France
-
Né en :
1969 (54 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
La vie est-elle belle pour vous ?
Profession :
Channel Account Manager
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3