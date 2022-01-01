Arnaud BUREL est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • PROCTER ET GAMBLE  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  Caen 1994 - 1995

  • JAMES WALKER  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  Dunkerque 1995 - 1996

  • SICLI  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  Lille 1996 - 1998

  • SICLI  - Chef de produit (Marketing)

     -  Le blanc mesnil 1998 - 2000

  • France Télécom EGT (France Télécom)  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  ASNIERES SUR SEINE 2000 - 2004

  • TY LUTUN  - Dirigeant (Direction générale)

     -  Rennes 2004 - 2006

  • Altares D&b  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  Nanterre 2006 - maintenant

  • CISCO SYSTEMS  - Channel Account Manager (Commercial)

     -  Issy les moulineaux 2008 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Arnaud BUREL

  • Vit à :

    RENNES, France

  • Né en :

    1969 (54 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    La vie est-elle belle pour vous ?

  • Profession :

    Channel Account Manager

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    3

