Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Collège Jacques Prévert- Houdain 1986 - 1990
Lycée Carnot- Bruay la buissiere 1990 - 1992
Lycée Diderot- Paris 1992 - 1994
Parcours entreprise
Ministère De L'intérieur - Informaticien (Informatique)- LOGNES
(dans le cadre du Service national) Technicien informatique1995 - 1996
SURCOUF - Commercial (Commercial)- Paris
Vendeur kit d'accÃ¨s Ã Internet pour la sociÃ©tÃ© Worldnet1996 - 1996
La Redoute - Informaticien (Informatique)- ROUBAIX
Installateur rÃ©seau / Assistance utilisateurs1997 - 1997
ARVATO SERVICES FRANCE - EmployÃ© de service communication (Communication)- Vendin le vieil
Technicien informatique hotline Technicien planning1998 - 2003
Arvato Services (Bertelsmann) - Cadre administratif (Administratif)- Noyelles sous lens
Technicien planning Responsable mÃ©thodes et ordonnancement Responsable de comptes2003 - 2006
Arvato Services (Bertelsmann) - Informaticien (Informatique)- Noyelles sous lens
Responsable Informatique MD et Editique2007 - 2016
Yzee Services- Vendin le vieil 2016 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Arnaud LEFEBVRE
Vit Ã :
COURCELLES-LÃˆS-LENS, France
NÃ© le :
12 sept. 1975 (47 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Salut à tous ceux que je connais et que je ne connais pas :)
Profession :
Directeur industriel
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
4
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
