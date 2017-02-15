Arnaud LEFEBVRE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

  • Ministère De L'intérieur  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  LOGNES

    (dans le cadre du Service national) Technicien informatique

    1995 - 1996

  • SURCOUF  - Commercial (Commercial)

     -  Paris

    Vendeur kit d'accÃ¨s Ã  Internet pour la sociÃ©tÃ© Worldnet

    1996 - 1996

  • La Redoute  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  ROUBAIX

    Installateur rÃ©seau / Assistance utilisateurs

    1997 - 1997

  • ARVATO SERVICES FRANCE  - EmployÃ© de service communication (Communication)

     -  Vendin le vieil

    Technicien informatique hotline Technicien planning

    1998 - 2003

  • Arvato Services (Bertelsmann)  - Cadre administratif (Administratif)

     -  Noyelles sous lens

    Technicien planning Responsable mÃ©thodes et ordonnancement Responsable de comptes

    2003 - 2006

  • Arvato Services (Bertelsmann)  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Noyelles sous lens

    Responsable Informatique MD et Editique

    2007 - 2016

  • Yzee Services

     -  Vendin le vieil 2016 - maintenant

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Arnaud LEFEBVRE

  • Vit Ã  :

    COURCELLES-LÃˆS-LENS, France

  • NÃ© le :

    12 sept. 1975 (47 ans)

    Salut à tous ceux que je connais et que je ne connais pas :)

    Directeur industriel

    mariÃ©(e)

    4

