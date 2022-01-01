RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le résultat du bac à TourcoingLe résultat du brevet à Tourcoing
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE LACORDAIRE- Neuville en ferrain 1980 - 1986
ECOLE NOTRE DAME IMMACULEE- Tourcoing 1984 - 1986
Collège Notre-dame Immaculée- Tourcoing 1986 - 1988
Collège Sacré Coeur- Tourcoing 1988 - 1991
Lycée Industriel Et Commercial Privé- Tourcoing 1991 - 1994
AFPA- La sentinelle 1996 - 1997
AFPA- Lomme 2003 - 2004
Parcours militaire
43e Ri- Lille 1995 - 1996
Parcours entreprise
CERPLEX- Neuville en ferrain 1998 - 1998
BERTELSMANN SERVICES FRANCE- Noyelles sous lens 1999 - 2003
BLM TECHNOLOGIES - Administrateur réseau (Informatique)- Marcq en baroeul 2004 - 2007
BLM TECHNOLOGIES - Commercial informatique (Commercial)- Marcq en baroeul 2007 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Sébastien VERCRUYSSE
Vit à :
TOURCOING, France
Né le :
16 août 1974 (47 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Je suis marié j'ai 2 enfants,
Je suis commercial en informatique
Si vous vous rappelez de moi contactez moi
A tout de suite
Profession :
Commercial
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2