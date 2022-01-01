Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Chirens

Audrey GUILLON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • POMONA  - Commerciale terrain (Commercial)

     -  Grenoble 2000 - 2003

  • Physiomins  - Responsable de centre d'amincissement (Commercial)

     -  Voiron 2003 - 2005

  • PRENOT GUINARD  - Commerciale terrain (Commercial)

     -  Chateauvieux 2005 - 2006

  • Toupargel  - Manager des ventes (Commercial)

     -  Fontanil cornillon 2006 - 2008

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Audrey GUILLON

  • Vit à :

    CHIRENS, France

  • Née le :

    12 avril 1976 (46 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Manager des ventes

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    1

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Instruments de musique

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :
    Je rêve d'y aller :