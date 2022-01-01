RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Chirens
Audrey GUILLON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE DU CENTRE- Claix 1984 - 1989
-
Collège Georges Pompidou- Claix 1989 - 1993
-
Collège Externat Notre-dame- Grenoble 1992 - maintenant
-
Externat Notre-dame- Grenoble
BAC L option theatre1993 - 1997
-
INSTITUT ISER- Grenoble
BTS Action Co1996 - 1998
-
WESFORD- Grenoble
année de specialisation en marketing1998 - 1999
Parcours entreprise
-
POMONA - Commerciale terrain (Commercial)- Grenoble 2000 - 2003
-
Physiomins - Responsable de centre d'amincissement (Commercial)- Voiron 2003 - 2005
-
PRENOT GUINARD - Commerciale terrain (Commercial)- Chateauvieux 2005 - 2006
-
Toupargel - Manager des ventes (Commercial)- Fontanil cornillon 2006 - 2008
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Audrey GUILLON
-
Vit à :
CHIRENS, France
-
Née le :
12 avril 1976 (46 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Manager des ventes
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Égypte - Espagne - États-Unis - Italie - Royaume-Uni - Tunisie
-
Audrey GUILLON a ajouté Collège Externat Notre-dame à son parcours scolaire