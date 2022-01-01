Augustin ORTEGA est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PERI- Saint martin d'heres 1968 - 1973
-
ECOLE PAUL LANGEVIN- Saint martin d'heres 1974 - 1976
-
Collége Edouard Vaillant- Saint martin d'heres 1977 - 1978
-
Collège Fernand Léger- Saint martin d'heres 1979 - 1982
-
Lycée Pablo Néruda- Saint martin d'heres 1983 - 1986
-
Lycée Monge- Chambery 1987 - 1988
Parcours club
-
ESSM- Saint martin d'heres 1972 - 1978
Parcours entreprise
-
Alfa Laval Vicarb- Fontanil cornillon 1988 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Augustin ORTEGA
-
Vit à :
GRENOBLE, France
-
Né le :
18 oct. 1964 (57 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
2
