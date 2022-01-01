Aurore GALBRUN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE SAINT YVES- Nantes 1983 - 1992
-
Collège Blanche De Castille- Nantes 1992 - 1996
-
Lycée Blanche De Castille- Nantes 1996 - 2001
-
OGP- Nantes 2001 - 2003
-
Ecole Supérieure Du Bois- Nantes 2003 - 2006
Parcours entreprise
-
Unilog (Logica) - Développeur (Informatique)- NANTES 2006 - 2008
-
Logica - Développeur analyste (Informatique)- NANTES 2008 - 2011
-
CGI - Développeur analyste (Informatique)- Nantes 2011 - 2021
-
MINISTERE DES AFFAIRES ETRANGERES NANTES- Nantes 2021 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Aurore GALBRUN
-
Vit à :
CARQUEFOU, France
-
Née le :
14 avril 1981 (40 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Responsable de tests
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Canada - Espagne - États-Unis - France - Maurice - - Roumanie - Royaume-Uni - Turquie - Viêt Nam
-
