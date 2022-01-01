RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Besançon
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE HELVETIE- Besancon 1986 - 1994
-
Collège Louis & Auguste Lumiére- Besancon 1994 - 1999
-
Lycee Sainte-famille- Besancon 1999 - 2003
-
Lycée Professionnel Privé Sainte-famille- Besancon 1999 - 2003
-
OREA- Besancon 2003 - 2004
Parcours entreprise
-
Aagir Bureautique - Secrétaire polyvalente (Autre)- Besancon 2004 - 2007
-
Boulanger - Employée de libre service (Autre)- Besancon 2008 - maintenant
-
MAGASIN BOULANGER BESANCON - Conseillère service client- Besancon 2013 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Aykna SALINS-GIRARDOT (GIRARDOT)
-
Vit à :
BESANÇON, France
-
Née le :
29 sept. 1983 (38 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Mail / msn : aykna25@free.fr
Profession :
Conseillère de Service Après Vente
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Aykna SALINS-GIRARDOT (GIRARDOT) a ajouté MAGASIN BOULANGER BESANCON à son parcours professionnel
-
Aykna SALINS-GIRARDOT (GIRARDOT) a reconnu Aykna MAIROT (GIRARDOT) sur la photo 2eme bep secretariat