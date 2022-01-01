Béatrice CARBONNIER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Béatrice CARBONNIER

  • Vit à :

    BEAULIEU SOUS PARTHENAY, France

  • Née en :

    1969 (54 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Assistante dentaire

  • Situation familiale :

    en union libre

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Instruments de musique

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages