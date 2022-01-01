BÃ©atrice DEVRIENDT (LASSERRE) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Primaire (Cambon D Albi)- Cambon 1983 - 1990
-
Collège Bellevue- Albi 1990 - 1995
-
Lycée Privé Sainte-cécile- Albi 1995 - 1999
-
ITP BILLIERES- Toulouse 1999 - 2001
Parcours club
-
Cco Xv- Cambon
secrÃ©taire1998 - 2010
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :BÃ©atrice DEVRIENDT (LASSERRE)
-
Vit Ã :
CAMBON, France
-
NÃ©e en :
1979 (43 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour à tous, que le temps passe ...
à ceux qui ont été en classe avec moi, n'hésitez pas à regarder les photos, vous allez sourire et vous rappeler de beaucoup de bon souvenirs.
Profession :
SecrÃ©taire mÃ©dicale
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
