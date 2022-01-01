Nicolas BALIN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Bellevue- Albi 1990 - 1994
-
Lycée Polyvalent Jean Jaurès- Carmaux 1996 - 1997
-
Lycée Louis Rascol- Albi 1997 - 1998
-
Iut Paul Sabatier Rangueil Université De Toulouse Iii- Toulouse 1998 - 2000
-
Université Paul Sabatier : Toulouse Iii- Toulouse 2000 - 2001
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Nicolas BALIN
-
Vit à :
THOIRY, France
-
Né en :
1979 (43 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Https://soundcloud.com/niko_power
http://www.mixcloud.com/Niko_Power/ Stayed Tuned ;-))))))
Profession :
Technicien au CERN (CH)
Enfants :
2