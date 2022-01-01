BÃ©atrice HENRY est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MATERNELLE SAINTE MARTHE- Le mans 1959 - 1965
-
ECOLE SAINT JULIEN- Le mans 1965 - 1971
-
Lycée Saint-charles- Le mans 1971 - 1974
-
Lycée Polyvalent- La roche sur yon 1974 - 1975
-
IUT GEA- Le mans 1975 - 1978
-
COURS PERIMONY- Paris 1981 - 1985
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :BÃ©atrice HENRY
-
Vit Ã :
PANTIN, France
-
NÃ©e en :
1956 (66 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour,
On s'est (bien) connu, rencontré, croisé, seulement...
Alors plus que bienvenu(e)s dans ma boite email...
à bientôt
Situation familiale :
cÃ©libataire
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
