BÃ©atrice LE ROY est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    BÃ©atrice LE ROY

  • Vit Ã  :

    LE VAUDREUIL, France

  • NÃ©e en :

    1969 (54 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Ma mère a été institutrice en CP au Sacré coeur jusqu'en 1978

  • Situation familiale :

    pacsÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :
    Je rÃªve d'y aller :