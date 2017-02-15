BÃ©atrice LE ROY est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Sacré Coeur- Caen 1971 - 1980
-
Collège Sacré Coeur- Caen 1980 - 1984
-
Lycée Privé Jeanne D'arc- Caen 1984 - 1987
-
Ufr De Médecine & Pharmacie- Caen 1987 - 1993
Parcours entreprise
-
Pharmacie Barbe - Pharmacien adjoint (Autre)- Les andelys 1993 - 2003
-
Pharmacie Du Plateau - Pharmacien adjoint (Autre)- Saint andre de l'eure 2005 - 2009
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :BÃ©atrice LE ROY
-
Vit Ã :
LE VAUDREUIL, France
-
NÃ©e en :
1969 (54 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Ma mère a été institutrice en CP au Sacré coeur jusqu'en 1978
Situation familiale :
pacsÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
BÃ©atrice LE ROY a reconnu BÃ©atrice LE ROY sur la photo 6 eme D
-
BÃ©atrice LE ROY a reconnu BÃ©atrice LE ROY sur la photo CM1 MME BOURGOIN
-
BÃ©atrice LE ROY a reconnu BÃ©atrice LE ROY sur la photo 3ème A