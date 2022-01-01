RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Évron
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Ledru Rollin (La Ferte Bernard)- La ferte bernard 1988 - 1994
-
Collège Val D'huisne- La ferte bernard 1994 - 1998
-
Lycée Robert Garnier- La ferte bernard 1998 - 2002
-
ROBERT GARNIER- La ferte bernard
BTS2002 - 2004
Parcours club
-
Escal- La ferte bernard 1991 - 2007
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Bénédicte PELTIER
-
Vit à :
EVRON, France
-
Née le :
18 déc. 1982 (39 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Secrétaire comptable
Situation familiale :
célibataire