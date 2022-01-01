Benoît BELOIN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Henri Bergson- Saint cyr sur loire 1980 - 1982
-
Collège De La Béchellerie- Saint cyr sur loire 1982 - 1984
-
Collège Albert Camus- Le mans 1984 - 1985
-
Lycée Gabriel Touchard- Le mans 1985 - 1988
-
Lycée Gabriel Touchard- Le mans 1985 - 1987
-
UNIVERSITE DU MAINE- Le mans 1988 - 1990
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Benoît BELOIN
-
Vit à :
TOULOUSE, France
-
Né en :
1969 (53 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Moi
Profession :
Technicien Déploiement IT
Situation familiale :
célibataire
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
