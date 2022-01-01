Benoît GUILLEMIN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Paul Langevin- Coueron 1991 - 1995
-
Lycée Albert Camus- Nantes 1995 - 1999
-
Iut Gestion Logistique Et Transport - Licence Gpl- Saint nazaire 1999 - 2001
-
EDTL- Paris 2001 - 2003
-
Dess Transports Urbains Et Régionaux De Personnes - Lyon 2- Lyon 2003 - 2005
Parcours entreprise
-
SNCF - Stagiaire (Production)- MARSEILLE
Stagiaire DESS2004 - 2004
-
SEMITAG - Agent de maîtrise (Marketing)- Grenoble
Chargé d'étude Offre de transport bus / tramway2004 - 2005
-
SNCF - Directeur de production (Production)- PERPIGNAN
Chef de Gare Voyageurs - Gare SNCF de Perpignan2005 - 2007
-
SNCF - Directeur de production (Production)- PERPIGNAN
Responsable de l'Exploitation Voyageurs - Gare SNCF de Perpignan2007 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Benoît GUILLEMIN
-
Vit à :
THUIR, France
-
Né le :
20 juil. 1980 (42 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Cadre Exploitation Transport Ferroviaire