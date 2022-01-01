Benoît GUILLEMIN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • SNCF  - Stagiaire (Production)

     -  MARSEILLE

    Stagiaire DESS

    2004 - 2004

  • SEMITAG  - Agent de maîtrise (Marketing)

     -  Grenoble

    Chargé d'étude Offre de transport bus / tramway

    2004 - 2005

  • SNCF  - Directeur de production (Production)

     -  PERPIGNAN

    Chef de Gare Voyageurs - Gare SNCF de Perpignan

    2005 - 2007

  • SNCF  - Directeur de production (Production)

     -  PERPIGNAN

    Responsable de l'Exploitation Voyageurs - Gare SNCF de Perpignan

    2007 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Benoît GUILLEMIN

  • Vit à :

    THUIR, France

  • Né le :

    20 juil. 1980 (42 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Cadre Exploitation Transport Ferroviaire

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :
    Je rêve d'y aller :