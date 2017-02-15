BenoÃ®t LUNEAU est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole François Arago- Chateauroux 1980 - 1988
-
Collège Colbert- Chateauroux 1988 - 1992
-
Lycée Jean Giraudoux- Chateauroux 1992 - 1995
-
Université De Limoges- Limoges 1995 - 1997
-
Iut Paul Sabatier Département Information Communication- Toulouse 1997 - 1999
-
IUP INFORMATION ET COMMUNICATION- Echirolles 1999 - 2001
-
Iae - Dess Caae- Bordeaux 2001 - 2002
Parcours club
-
ESMAT- Chateauroux 1985 - 1995
-
LEC KICKBOXING- Limoges 1995 - 1997
-
Jorkyball De Bordeaux- Bordeaux 2006 - 2010
-
BORDEAUX SOCCER- Bordeaux 2010 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
-
Collège Colbert- Chateauroux 1988 - 1992
-
LINK TO BUSINESS- Grenoble
Chef de publicitÃ©2001 - 2002
-
Euro RSCG (Havas)- LATRESNE 2002 - 2002
-
LE PETIT ZAPPEUR- Bordeaux
ChargÃ© d'affaires grands comptes2002 - 2003
-
MSA- Bordeaux
ChargÃ© de communication2003 - 2003
-
Congrès Et Expositions De Bordeaux - Chef de projet marketing direct (Communication)- Bordeaux 2003 - 2010
-
Congrès Et Expositions De Bordeaux - Responsable marketing opÃ©rationnel (Marketing)- Bordeaux 2011 - 2012
-
MAIRIE DE BORDEAUX - Responsable marketing direct et e-promotion (Communication)- Bordeaux 2012 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :BenoÃ®t LUNEAU
-
Vit Ã :
MERIGNAC, France
-
NÃ© le :
7 aoÃ»t 1977 (44 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Responsable marketing direct et stratÃ©gies digitales
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
BenoÃ®t LUNEAU a ajoutÃ© Bordeaux Soccer Ã son parcours sportif
-
BenoÃ®t LUNEAU a ajoutÃ© Mairie De Bordeaux Ã son parcours professionnel
-
BenoÃ®t LUNEAU a reconnu Vincent LEGRAND sur la photo moyenne section école arago
-
BenoÃ®t LUNEAU a reconnu Magali LAPLANCHE sur la photo moyenne section école arago
-
BenoÃ®t LUNEAU a reconnu BÃ©nÃ©dicte MAHEO sur la photo moyenne section école arago
-
BenoÃ®t LUNEAU a reconnu Fabien MARTINAT sur la photo moyenne section école arago
-
BenoÃ®t LUNEAU a reconnu Sophie LEBRETON (LEPIGEON) sur la photo moyenne section école arago
-
BenoÃ®t LUNEAU a reconnu Magali PLAULT sur la photo moyenne section école arago
-
BenoÃ®t LUNEAU a reconnu Fabien THORET sur la photo moyenne section école arago
-
BenoÃ®t LUNEAU a reconnu BenoÃ®t LUNEAU sur la photo moyenne section école arago
-
BenoÃ®t LUNEAU a ajoutÃ© Collège Colbert Ã son parcours professionnel