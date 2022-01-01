RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Nantes
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE LA CONTRIE- Nantes 1981 - 1989
-
Anne De Bretagne- Saint herblain 1989 - 1993
-
Lycée Saint-pierre De La Joliverie- Saint sebastien sur loire 1993 - 1996
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Benoît ORILLARD
-
Vit à :
NANTES, France
-
Né en :
1978 (44 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
-
-
-
