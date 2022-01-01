Bernard MARTINEZ est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours militaire
-
45 Rt- Montelimar 1969 - 1970
-
42 Rt Neustadt- Neustadt 1970 - 1970
-
708 éme Bge- Landau 1970 - 1971
-
708 Bge Berlin- Berlin 1970 - 1971
-
54 Rct- Verdun 1971 - 1972
Parcours entreprise
-
CHR TOULOUSE - TECHNICIEN CADRE SUP MEDECINE LEGALE (Technique)- Toulouse 1985 - 2015
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Bernard MARTINEZ
-
Vit Ã :
France
-
NÃ© le :
19 janv. 1952 (69 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Salut à tous , je recherche les anciens du 45 RIT de MONTELIMAR , 42 RT de NEUSTADT , 708 BGE de LANDAU et BERLIN , 54 RCT de VERDUN ; BISQUERT , BOLORINOS , BONASSIE , SORIANO , ANGLADE , SICART et tout les autres
Profession :
MEDECINE LEGALE
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Cote d'Ivoire - France - IsraÃ«l - Nouvelle-CalÃ©donie - Djibouti - Tchad
-
Bernard MARTINEZ a ajoutÃ© CHR TOULOUSE Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Bernard MARTINEZ a reconnu Bernard MARTINEZ sur la photo suivante
-
Bernard MARTINEZ a ajoutÃ© 1 photo Ã son album LES ANNEES PASSENT.......
-
Bernard MARTINEZ a ajoutÃ© 42 Rt Neustadt Ã son parcours militaire
-
Bernard MARTINEZ a reconnu Bernard MARTINEZ sur la photo 2001 AVEYRON SEVERAC L EGLISE
-
Bernard MARTINEZ a reconnu Bernard MARTINEZ sur la photo portes ouvertes
-
Bernard MARTINEZ a reconnu Bernard MARTINEZ sur la photo portes ouvertes
-
Bernard MARTINEZ a ajoutÃ© 708 Bge Berlin Ã son parcours militaire
-
-
-
-