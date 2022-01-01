Bertrand LE GOFF est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Jean Mermoz (Poisat)- Poisat 1974 - maintenant
-
Collège Fernand Léger- Saint martin d'heres 1981 - 1985
-
Lycée Pablo Néruda- Saint martin d'heres 1985 - 1988
-
Lycée Champollion- Grenoble 1988 - 1990
-
Ecole National Supérieure D'ingénieurs électriciens De Grenoble- Saint martin d'heres 1990 - 1993
-
INSTITUT NATIONAL POLYTECHNIQUE DE GRENOBLE- Grenoble 1994 - 1997
Parcours militaire
-
GENDARME AUXILIAIRE- Rosny sous bois 1994 - 1994
Parcours entreprise
-
CIRIEL - DÃ©veloppeur (Informatique)- Echirolles 1998 - 2000
-
Hewlett Packard - DÃ©veloppeur (Informatique)- GRENOBLE 1998 - 2000
-
FERMA - IngÃ©nieur (Technique)- Malakoff 2000 - 2006
-
FERMA - IngÃ©nieur (Technique)- Meylan 2000 - 2006
-
Eservglobal (Ex Ferma) - IngÃ©nieur (Technique)- Meylan 2006 - 2014
-
Homesend - IngÃ©nieur Support et Validation (Finance)- Meylan 2014 - 2021
-
MASTERCARD EUROPE- Waterloo 2022 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Bertrand LE GOFF
-
Vit Ã :
POISAT, France
-
NÃ© en :
1970 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
J'ai 3 filles :
Emeline (10 96), Estelle (04 00)
et Mathilde (12 01).Je travaille dans le paiement mobile.
Profession :
IngÃ©nieur domaine financier
Situation familiale :
veuf(ve)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
